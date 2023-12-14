Ghanaian midfielder, Enoch Adu Kofi has revealed that he turned down the opportunity to play for Denmark.

Speaking on ‘Ayarigated Sports’ on Ghana’s No. 1 radio station, Adom FM, the former Liberty Professionals midfielder revealed that, he was approached to play for the Danish national team to snub Ghana during his days with FC Nordsjaelland.

Despite turning down the opportunity, Adu Kofi said if given the chance again, “I would choose to become a citizen of Denmark rather than Ghana”.

Video below:

Adu represented the Ghana national under-17 team at the 2007 FIFA U-17 World Cup held in Korea Republic and played six matches in the tournament.

Adu was called up to the senior Ghana side for a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Uganda in October 2016.

He made his international debut in a friendly game against South Africa on 11 October 2016.