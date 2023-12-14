A 30-year-old tricycle rider identified as Kwabena Mintah has tragically lost his life in a bizarre accident in the Jaman South Municipality of the Bono region.

Eyewitnesses revealed that, the victim was transporting substantial quantity of wood when he run into a ditch, causing the tricycle to somersault.

Mintah was trapped beneath the load of wood after it cascaded onto him.

Minta got seriously injured after his tricycle, heavily loaded with wood, overturned, trapping him under the wood.

Despite attempts by bystanders to rescue him from the wreckage, Mintah tragically lost his life shortly after he was pulled out.

This unfortunate occurrence marks the second fatality involving a tricycle rider at the same spot, under similar circumstances.



Eyewitnesses have called on authorities to implement measures to enhance safety for tricycles and proper load management.

