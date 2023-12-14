A 35-year-old fisherman, Kofi Wei, has reportedly met his untimely death after he drowned at Gomoa Fetteh in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

The deceased according to reports was swimming to bring ashore a canoe that was in the sea when the incident happened.

The Assemblyman for Gomoa Fetteh, Christopher Dazie confirmed the incident in an interview with Adom News.

Mr Dadzie revealed that, majority of the fisherman park their canoes on the sea after work and around 5:00 pm on Wednesday, Kofi Wei was asked to swim and bring one so they could park their belongings in it.

He, however, failed to come out of the water after he dived.

The fisherfolks who have been thrown into a state of mourning have mount a search for Kofi.

ALSO READ: