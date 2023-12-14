Former Champions Asante Kotoko SC will travel to the DUN’s Park Bibiani where they will take on Gold Stars in the Round of 32 of the 2023/24 MTN FA Cup competition.

After beating Basake Holy Stars in their outstanding Round of 64 games, two-time champions Medeama SC will face Skyy FC in the next stage.

These pairings were confirmed at the Round of 32 draw that took place at the studio of Max TV in Accra on Wednesday.

Other interesting matches in the next stage of the competition will see Wa Power FC take on RTU.

Fresh from slaying Hearts of Oak SC in the Round of 64, Nania FC will face another tough opponent in Great Olympics.

The round of 32 games will be played from January 5-8,2024.

Here are the full pairings for the Round of 32: