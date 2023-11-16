The draw for the Round of 64 of the 2023/24 MTN FA Cup competition which was held on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, has thrown up a number of exciting fixtures for this stage of the knockout competition.

Defending Champions Dreams FC will take on Susubribi FC at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu with Asante Kotoko SC coming up against Nations FC in an Asante derby at the Baba Yara Stadium

Two former Champions, Accra Hearts of Oak SC and FC Nania will square off at the Accra Sports Stadium for a place in the next round of the competition.

The draw which was held at the GFA Secretariat also saw other interesting regional derbies between familiar foes including Aduana FC vs Berekum Chelsea FC, Elmina Sharks FC vs Young Redbull FC and Steadfast FC vs Karela FC.

Last season’s semi-finalists Skyy FC will also come up against Premier League side FC Samartex at the St. Martins Park in Daboase.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will soon announce the Match venues and specific dates for the matches which are scheduled to be played between November 28-30, 2023

Check out the full pairings of the draw for the MTN FA Cup Round of 64 below: