The round of 64 of the MTN FA Cup Competition will begin on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, with seven matches including the Asante regional derby between Asante Kotoko versus Nations at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Great Olympics will also host Golden Kicks FC at the Accra Sports Stadium with King Faisal FC also set to travel to the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex as guests of Namoro FC.

The remaining matches will be played on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 and Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Matches involving Dreams FC and Medeama SC have been postponed due to their respective CAF Club Competition matches.

Below are the full fixtures for MTN FA Cup Round of 64: