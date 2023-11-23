A Master’s student of the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) has been reported dead after a robbery accident on Tuesday night.

According to reports, he was returning from class around 9:pm, when he was attacked by robbers who were operating on the UPSA-UGBS stretch of the Legon-Madina road.

Reportedly, he tried resisting, which infuriated the robbers who pushed on the road.

A speeding vehicle was said to have run him over, killing him instantly.

Students have been cautioned to be extra careful on that stretch, especially late at night.

News of his demise has sparked concerns among students who have lamented the poor security on the stretch.

They have taken to social media to bring to the attention of authorities the lack of street lights, traffic lights and security personnel in the area.