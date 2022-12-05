A 35-year-old woman is in critical condition after a robbery attack at Awutu Edahadaha, a suburb of Awutu Bereku in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.

The woman sustained gunshot injuries to her waist after armed men shot sporadically through the windows of every house after residents failed to open their doors.

According to some eyewitnesses who spoke to Adom News’ Seth Kofi Adjei, the past four days have been a living hell as their community has become a target for armed men.

Consequently, they revealed it has become a norm of locking themselves up in their rooms upon hearing the sound of gunshot.

However, the armed robbers continued terrorizing the residents and resorted to shooting the doors and windows.

The residents said they witnessed the victim being shot but could not come to her immediate rescue as they were traumatised by the incident.

The victim has, however, been transported to the Winneba Trauma Hospital.