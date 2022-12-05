Luis Suarez, still seen as a villain by Ghana fans for his role in their exit from the 2010 finals, was in tears on the Uruguay bench after the South Americans were eliminated in Qatar

Ghana centre-back Daniel Amartey says his team was determined to prevent Uruguay from reaching the World Cup knockout stages if they could not qualify themselves.

Their Group H meeting on Friday was billed as a revenge match for the Black Stars that failed to reach the last four at the 2010 finals after an infamous Luis Suarez handball in extra time which stopped a goal bound header.

Suarez was sent off but celebrated wildly after Asamoah Gyan hit the bar with the resulting penalty and Uruguay then won 4-2 in a shootout.

The West Africans went into the rematch at Al Janoub Stadium knowing a win would see them through to the last 16 in Qatar, while a draw might also be enough. Two-time World Cup winners Uruguay, meanwhile, had to pick up three points and hope South Korea failed to beat Portugal.

Andre Ayew – the only survivor from Ghana’s squad 12 years ago – missed a penalty before Uruguay took a 2-0 lead as Suarez, now 35, had a hand in both goals.

That looked enough to see the South Americans progress but after South Korea sealed a late win, Uruguay suddenly needed a third goal in second-half stoppage time to qualify on goal difference.

“I just told my team-mates that we need a goal now but they need a goal now, we have to defend for ourselves so that if we can’t go, they don’t go,” Amartey said.

Asked if it was important to deny Uruguay a place in the last 16, Amartey said: “For me, yes.

“It was tough because you can see their centre-back, everybody comes [forward]. Uruguay needed one goal to go through and you can see we defend four against five or three against two but we managed to defend.”