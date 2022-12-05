The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) says its attention has been drawn to a viral video of one of its personnel captured in a drunk state.

In a statement, the Service said it has taken the behaviour of the uniformed personnel seriously and has set up a tribunal for the investigation.

The statement added management takes exception to this and other related behaviour and will apply the necessary sanctions to any officer who brings the name of the service into disrepute.

The Service has, therefore, urged the public to report any staff who misconducts him or herself and cautioned officers to abide by the outfit’s disciplinary regulations.

Below is the full statement: