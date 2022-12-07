A mobile money vendor, Ebenezer Amoquandoh, is receiving medical treatment after sustaining gunshot wounds during a robbery attack.

Ebenezer was shot when two armed men attacked his shop located at Gomoa Akotsi in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region and made away with his cash.

Narrating the ordeal to Adom News’ Seth Kofi Adjei, the victim said the incident happened around 9:00 pm when he was locking his shop.

He added that the unknown assailants, who were on motorbikes, fired warning shots and asked him to surrender his possessions.

He was, however, shot with a pump action gun in his left thigh due to his reluctance.

Another robber pelted his head with sharp objects before snatching his bag containing GHS 30,000.

Ebenezer was rushed to the Winneba Trauma Hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, the Gomoa Ojobi District Police command has commenced investigations.