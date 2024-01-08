The round of 32 games of the 2023/24 MTN FA Cup have produced some exciting results at the various stadia with a game left to be played today.

Some Premier League clubs have made it to the Round of 16 while others suffered elimination.

Asante Kotoko beat Bibiani Gold Stars to advance to the next stage at DUN’s Park on Sunday.

A second-half strike from Peter Amidu Acquah sealed the win for the Porcupine Warriors, who are now unbeaten in their last eight games across all competitions.

Elsewhere, Medeama SC succumbed to yet another defeat as they bowed out of the Cup competitions.

Eric Antwi Konadu’s third-minute strike effort for Skyy FC sealed a narrow win for the Division One League side against the Ghana Premier League champions.

In other results, Nsoatreman and Bofoakwa Tano United all advanced into the last 16 of the competitions after wins over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Great Olympics suffered an elimination after losing on penalty shootouts against lower-tier side, Nania FC.

Meanwhile, Koforidua Suhyen FC will host Legon Cities later today at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu.

Full results below: