Accra Hearts of Oak players were booed by the fans following their elimination from the MTN FA Cup competition.

The Phobians hosted lower side, Nania FC in the round of 64 games at Pobiman on Wednesday afternoon.

At the end of the 90 minutes of action between the two clubs, the game ended goalless.

With the game forced to be settled through the penalty shootout, Nania FC have beaten Hearts of Oak 4-3 to go through the Round 32 stage of the 2023/24 MTN FA Cup.

Unhappy with the result, some Hearts of Oak fans stayed behind after the game to boo the players.

They accused the players of playing poorly and not doing enough to win the game.

The result only compounds the problems Hearts of Oak has been facing since the sacking of coach Samuel Boadu.

The coach while at the helm of affairs, won the MTN FA Cup title back-to-back and also lifted the Ghana Premier League title.

Since his departure, Hearts of Oak have failed to win any trophy.

Hearts of Oak will now turn their attention to the Ghana Premier League where they travel to Aduana FC in the matchday 13 games at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park this weekend.