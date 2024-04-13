Hearts of Oak staged a thrilling comeback on Saturday evening, securing a memorable victory over Karela United at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Phobians, who had been struggling with three consecutive losses in the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League campaign, entered the match determined to turn their fortunes around.

Despite Karela United’s five-year unbeaten streak against Hearts of Oak, the game began with an early blow from Karela, as Humid Dafie’s impressive strike put them in the lead in the third minute.

However, Hearts of Oak responded strongly, equalizing in the 28th minute to end the first half with a score of 1-1.

In the second half, Aboubakar Outarra’s side seized control of the game, showcasing their dominance and adding more goals to secure a well-deserved victory.

Salim Adamd, who came on as a substitute for Enock Asubonteng in the 60th minute, made an immediate impact by giving Hearts of Oak the lead just three minutes later, highlighting the coach’s tactical prowess.

Hamza Issah then scored his second goal of the day, and the third for the Phobians, from a penalty in the 90th minute, sealing a convincing 3-1 win.

Despite starting the game in 11th place, this crucial victory propelled Hearts of Oak to 10th place in the league standings, leapfrogging Kotoko, who are set to play Dreams FC the following day.