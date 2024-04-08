Bibiani Gold Stars head coach, Stephen Frimpong Manso, has expressed his excitement following their impressive win against Hearts of Oak on Sunday.

The away side was hosted at the Accra Sports Stadium in the final games of the matchday 24 fixtures.

Mawuli Wayo’s goal in the 78th minute was enough for Frimpong Maso’s side to record their first away win in the second half of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

Speaking after the win, the veteran coach stated that, the win was a testament to Bibiani’s improved form in the campaign.

“I think the team is improving because if you look at our last seven games, we’ve won four, drawn two and lost one and this being our first away win against Hearts of Oak in Accra no less, so it means a lot for the team,” the former Bofoakwa Tano coach said.

Gold Stars, who sit 11th on the Premier League log with 32 points, will take on Karela United next on Wednesday, April 10 at 15:00 GMT at DUN’s Park.

READ ALSO