Dreams FC has secured a remarkable spot in the CAF Confederations Cup semifinals in their debut appearance in the competition.

Their journey to the semifinals began with a tense first-leg victory of 2-1 in Bamako at Stade Malien. Returning home to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Dreams FC was determined to solidify their advancement to the next round.

Despite dominating much of the second leg against Stade Malien, Dreams FC faced a nail-biting moment when Diaby Yoro scored in the 60th minute, adding suspense to the match.

However, Sylvester Simba’s goal in the 70th minute levelled the score, ending the game at 1-1 and securing Dreams FC’s progression with a 3-2 aggregate scoreline.

What a story! What a Dream! 🤩💚



Young talents doing the unimaginable with the needed assistance from experienced seniors, summing up incredible journey of work by our Technical Team, Management and Board. 🤌🏾



Join us let’s celebrate this milestone for Ghana 🇬🇭🙌🏾 #CAFCC pic.twitter.com/RXytAqTR6s — DREAMS FC 🏆 22/23 FA CUP CHAMPIONS (@DreamsFootballC) April 7, 2024

This achievement marks a historic milestone for Dreams FC, making them the first Ghanaian team to reach the CAF Confederation Cup semifinals since the notable performances of Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko in 2005, during the tournament’s inaugural edition.

Based in Dawu, Dreams FC advanced to the last eight after topping Group B, surpassing Nigeria’s Rivers United and Tunisian side Club Africain.

Now, with the semifinals on the horizon, coach Karim Zito and his team are setting their sights on the ultimate prize at the culmination of the campaign.