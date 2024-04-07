The matchday 24 fixtures of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season have concluded across various stadiums, producing some interesting results.

The clash between Dreams FC and Legon Cities has been rescheduled due to Dreams’ involvement in the CAF Confederations Cup.

On Friday, Nations FC pulled off a stunning victory against Great Olympics at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Stadium, securing a 1-0 win with Razak Simpson’s 90th-minute goal marking their debut campaign in the topflight with a flourish.

Saturday’s games witnessed Accra Lions battling to a hard-earned 1-0 victory over Bofoakwa Tano at the Accra Sports Stadium, thanks to Sadat Seidu’s decisive strike in the 39th minute. Meanwhile, Bechem United and Asante Kotoko played out a goalless draw at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.

Sunday’s encounters saw Nsoatreman FC and Berekum Chelsea settling for a 0-0 draw at the Nana Kronmansah Park, while Karela United clinched a narrow 1-0 win against Heart of Lions at the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex, courtesy of Rashid Alhassan’s 90th-minute goal.

Aduana FC secured a convincing 3-1 victory over Real Tamale United at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa, with Sam Adams bagging a hat-trick for the two-time Premier League champions, while Owusu Afriyie netted a consolation goal for the away side.

League leaders FC Samartex maintained their impressive form with a crucial 1-0 win over Medeama SC at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex, as Francis Gyetuah’s 36th-minute strike sealed the victory.

In the final fixture, Hearts of Oak suffered a 1-0 defeat against Bibiani Gold Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium, with Mawuli Wayo’s 79th-minute goal securing the win for the visitors.

FC Samartex, Nations FC, Aduana FC, and Accra Lions occupy the top four spots, while Bofoakwa Tano, Heart of Lions, and Real Tamale United find themselves in the relegation zone.

Nations FC 1-0 Great Olympics

Accra Lions 1-0 Bofoakwa Tano

Bechem United 0-0 Asante Kotoko

Nsoatreman FC 0-0 Berekum Chelsea

Karela United 1-0 Heart of Lions

Aduana FC 3-1 Real Tamale United

FC Samartex 1-0 Medeama SC

Hearts of Oak 0-1 Bibiani Gold Stars

Dreams FC v Legon Cites [POSTPONED]