Veteran Nigerian actress, Rita Edochie has proudly flaunted her timeless beauty, asserting that even at the age of 59, she still garners attention from men.

In a post, she reminisced about her youthful times as she revealed she was once an object of desire for many men.

However, she admits to being discerning in her romantic pursuits and waited until the age of 22 to find her ideal partner, Tony Edochie, whom she is still married to.

Even so, Rita Edochie claims men are still approaching her for a date because she is “hotter than fire and a correct babe”.

She wrote, “Men were crazy about me but trust Ijele, I was very selective because I needed to get the best man that deserved me and at age 22, my great husband came. Tony Edochie came my way and I quickly grabbed him because he was the only man that deserved me. “The shocking thing is that at my current age now, men still love to have me, I’m hotter than fire, I’m a correct babe.”

