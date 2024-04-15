Karela United’s head coach, Abubakar Damba, conceded his team’s inadequacy following their loss to Hearts of Oak.

Despite initially seizing the lead against the Phobians, Karela succumbed to a 3-1 defeat at the Accra Sports Stadium during Saturday’s Matchday 26 clash.

The visitors surged ahead with an early goal from Dafie Mumin Mohammed just four minutes into the game.

However, a brace from Hamza Issa, along with a remarkable long-range strike from Salim Adams, orchestrated a dramatic turnaround.

Reflecting on the match, Damba expressed a blend of disappointment and admiration for Hearts of Oak’s performance. “I should be disappointed but… I must say Hearts of Oak were a delight to watch,” he remarked.

“They played with so much momentum and took their chances, and football is all about seizing opportunities, which Hearts of Oak did.”

The defeat on Saturday casts Karela United into the relegation zone with 30 points from 26 matches.

Damba candidly assessed his team’s performance, acknowledging their failure to generate sufficient scoring opportunities.

“We did not create enough chances. In as much as we scored the first goal, we went back to sleep. So we did not create enough chances, let alone convert them,” he lamented.

Looking ahead, Karela United aims to bounce back when they host Accra Lions at the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex for the upcoming Matchday 27 fixture this weekend.

