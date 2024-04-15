Dreams FC head coach, Abdul Karim Zito has urged Asante Kotoko to forget about winning the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League title.

Zito’s side deepened the Porcupine Warriors’ troubles with a 2-0 win on Sunday at the Theatre of Dreams with goals from Sylvester Simba and Derrick Atta Agyei.

Sunday’s defeat was the seventh in Kotoko’s last nine league games which leave them 11th on the league log with 33 points.

Zito, a former coach of the club, asked the fans to focus on helping Kotoko win more games.

“I would like to take this opportunity to plead to our supporters that we should forget about the league. We should try to end it. We should make peace with reality,” the former Black Satellites coach said.

“The team is not in good shape so the shouting and the hooting will not bring it back. But patience and focus can bring it back,” Zito added.

Kotoko has lost eight times in the league, being eliminated from the FA Cup following a 1-0 loss to Karela United, and lost the President’s Cup to Asec Mimosas in a 2-1 defeat.

Asante Kotoko’s next league match is a home game against FC Samartex 1996 on Saturday, April, 20 at the Baba Yara Stadium.

