The Ghana Mineworkers’ Union (GMWU) of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) has rescheduled its planned picketing at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and Jubilee House.

The five-day exercise was set for April 15 to 18, 2024.

A statement issued by the General Secretary, Abdul-Moomin Gbana, explained that the action is to urge the government to revoke the mining lease of Future Global Resources Limited, the operators of the Bogoso-Prestea Mines.

“The union’s call comes after the Attorney General & Minister of Justice confirmed the recommendation of the Minerals Commission made to the Minister of Lands & Natural Resources, for the mining lease to be revoked. It is therefore surprising to the union that the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, is dragging its feet on the matter,” it said.

However, following a meeting with the Police over the unavailability of personnel for deployment, the new dates are April 24 and 25, 2024.

“A meeting with the Accra Regional Police Command on 9th April 2024, has modified the venue and dates for the picketing from April 15-18, 2024 at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and Jubilee House, to 24th and 25th April, 2024 at the Ministry of Lands & Natural Resources and Parliament respectively.

“This modification was agreed after the Accra Regional Police Command disclosed the unavailability of police personnel to assist with the demonstration/picketing on the earlier scheduled dates,” excerpts of a statement read.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources says it has been taken aback by the decision of the union, since negotiations are at an advanced stage for a resolution on the matter.

ALSO READ: