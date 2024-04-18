Hearts of Oak Board Member, Vincent Sowah Odotei, has acknowledged the disappointing performance of the team in the ongoing 2023/2024 Ghana Premier League season.

The Phobians currently hold the tenth spot on the league table with 35 points from 26 matches, ahead of their upcoming clash against Legon Cities in Dawu on Saturday, April 20.

In an interview, Mr. Odotei expressed the collective disappointment within the club regarding their results this season, especially after their early elimination from the Ghana FC Cup.

Vincent Sowah Odotei

“We are disappointed. When you look at Hearts of Oak as a unit, we have everything in place to be the most successful club in the country,” he shared with Citi TV.

“We have the infrastructure, and I believe that everybody agrees that we had a very good preseason. Our on-field results are disappointing compared to the investment that we’ve made, so honestly, we are not happy with where we are,” he added.

Following a five-game unbeaten streak under Aboubakar Ouattara, the Phobians suffered three consecutive defeats before bouncing back with a 3-1 victory against Karela United last Saturday.