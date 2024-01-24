Defending Champions Dreams FC will come up against Koforidua Semper Fi in the Round of 16 of the MTN FA Cup competition.

The two sides will face each other in the next stage of the competition when they come up at the Theatre of Dreams in the Eastern regional derby.

Giant Killers Nania FC will face another topflight side when they take on Legon Cities FC in the Round of 16.

Nania FC eliminated Hearts of Oak SC and Great Olympics FC in the Round of 64 and Round of 32 respectively.

Karela FC will welcome Previous Champions Asante Kotoko SC at the Aliu Mahama Stadium while Bofoakwa Tano FC face Wa Power FC.

Lower tier side Akwaboso Young Madrid FC will play at home as they welcome Premier League side Bechem United FC in the round of 16 games which will be played between February 16-19, 2024.

Full draw below: