Six individuals accused in connection with an alleged coup plot have been found guilty of conspiring to commit high treason and committing high treason.

Among the accused were Dr. Mac Palm (now deceased), Donya Kafui alias Ezor, Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu, Yohannes Zikpi, Warrant Officer Class Two Esther Saan Dekuwine, Corporal Seidu Abubakar, Lance Corporal Ali Solomon, and Corporal Sylvester Akanpewon.

Colonel Samuel Kodzo Gameli and ACP Dr. Benjamin Agordzo were charged with abetment.

All ten accused individuals pleaded not guilty and were granted bail during the trial.

