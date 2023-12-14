The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has released a list of individuals who are standing trial for corruption and corruption-related offences since August 2021.

The list of the criminal trials covered a wide range of incidents which involves politicians and public servants.

The individuals include: former Sanitation Minister; Cecilia Dapaah, Juaben Municipal Chief Executive(MCE) nominee; Alexander Kwabena Sarfo-Kantanka, former Public Procurement Authority (PPA) boss; Adjenim Boateng Adjei and three former officials of the Northern Development Authority (NDA) including the CEO, Sumaila Abdul Rahman.

In a post on X formerly Twitter, the OSP gave update on the status of each of the cases.

The office explained that, these cases are different from interim applications, where the courts have barred arrests, investigations, or seizure of assets of the individuals implicated as suspects and respondents.

