The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has announced it is employing the services and expertise of investigative journalists.

The move, according to the office, is for these experts to assist in its investigations.

This was contained in the office’s 2022 half-year report which gave updates on its investigations, collaborations and successes attained so far.

“The Office is in active collaboration with anti-corruption civil society, non-governmental and community-based organisations in the fight against corruption. Our strategic partners are Ghana Integrity Initiative and the Afrobarometer Directorate of the Center for Democratic Development – two institutions that have matchless reputations in the field.



“The Office is also employing the services and expertise of investigative

journalists to assist with investigations,” a section of the report, signed by the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, read.

The report also announced a collaboration with law enforcement agencies, including the

Economic and Organised Crime Office, to adopt a standard operating procedure

for asset recovery and management.

It among other things commended the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice for its investigation report on the Adjenim Boateng Adjei case and for transmitting vital documentary evidence which form the foundation of the case.

Meanwhile, the report noted the Office has opened insightful interactions and meetings with foreign and diplomatic missions and international organisations.

“These include the missions of the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Switzerland,

European Union and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime,” it added.