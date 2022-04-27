Two people have met their untimely death in an accident involving a tricycle, commonly called ‘Aboboyaa’ at Kumawu-Wuraso in the Ashanti Region.

The deceased together with other farmers were on board the ‘Aboboyaa’ coming from their farm when the incident occurred.

Loaded with farm produce, while the farmers sit on top, the tricycle reportedly bumped onto a pothole on the road, skidded off the road and somersaulted into a nearby bush.

Two of the farmers died instantly while four others are receiving treatment for injuries sustained.