Three queens of the Miss Golden Stool competition have been axed from the show in the very first eviction night.

Since the show started weeks ago, the contestants have enjoyed eviction free night, but as usual, the search for a winner has commenced, and many must fall short for the ultimate queen.

Three contestants, Nana, Maame and Agyaponmaa had to wave their final goodbyes to their colleagues after they were failed by votes.

The evictees were part of the final four contestants with least votes, but the judges exercised their veto power in saving Adjoa.

In all, 12 contestants are still running in hopes of becoming winner of Miss Golden Stool 2022, and the third queen the competition has produced.

Miss Golden Stool is a culturally inclined beauty pageant that seeks to nurture and groom a bevy of young ladies who will use their physical beauty, intellect to transform society.

It is aimed at empowering Young Ashanti and Akan Women.