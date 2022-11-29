Jomoro Member of Parliament (MP), Dorcas Affo-Toffey, has taken to social media to mourn the death of a National Democratic Congress (NDC) member.

The deceased, Lazarus Appiah, according to the MP was the Branch Chairman of P. Tobenie Square polling station at Half Assin.

Lazuu, as he is popularly known, passed on on Sunday, November 28, 2022.

The cause of death is, however, not immediately known.

Taking to her Facebook page to announce the demise, she described Mr Appiah as instrumental to the organisation of the NDC at Half Assin.

ALSO READ:

Court finally delivers judgement on Jomoro MP’s case

The lawmaker added he was a hardworking comrade who had the interest of the party at heart.

Below is the full post: