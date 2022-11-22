A former Attorney General (AG), Marrietta Brew Oppong, and other bigwigs of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) were in court on Monday to solidarise with Jomoro MP, Dorcas Affo-Toffey.

This was in the Sekondi High Court presided by Justice Dr Richmond Osei Hwere where the MP’s eligibility was being challenged over alleged dual citizenship.

During the proceeding, the court delivered its final judgment on the case which had been pending for about a year.

Colleagues including North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, embattled Assin North MP, Gyakye Quayson, Ada MP; Comfort Duyoe Cudjoe, Ellembelle MP; Emmanuel Armah Buah, Builsa North MP; James Agalga, Amenfi Central MP; Peter Kwakye-Ackah among others were in attendance.

The application was filed by one Joshua Emuah Kofie, who alleged the MP holds multiple nationalities, including American and Ivorian citizenships, which contravenes the 1992 Constitution.

The lawmaker, however, denied having American citizenship and claimed to have also renounced her Ivorian citizenship.

But Justice Hwere dismissed the petition and declared Madam Affo-Toffey eligible on grounds that she lost her Ivorian citizenship at the very time she acquired her Ghanaian Citizenship.

Her lawyer, Edudzi Tamakloe, following the ruling expressed appreciation to the court.

Scores of supporters were also present to share in the joy of her victory.