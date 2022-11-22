Member of Parliament for the Jomoro constituency, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, has reacted to the dismissal of a petition challenging her citizenship by the Sekondi high court.

According to her, the petition was mainly intended to distract her from performing as a Member of Parliament in the constituency.

In a Twitter post, she thanked former president John Dramani Mahama and the NDC legal team for their unflinching support.

“At long last, the frivolous petition challenging my nationality as a member of parliament for the good people of Jomoro has accordingly been dismissed by the Sekondi high court today. This two-year battle was only to distract me from performing my parliamentary duties.

“I’m grateful to H.E John Dramani Mahama, Uncle Kofi Totobi Quakyi and the NDC legal team most especially lawyer Godwin Kudzo Tameklo for their unflinching support,” She tweeted.

The Sekondi High Court presided over by Justice Dr. Richmond Osei Hwere dismissed an election petition case against the Member of Parliament for the Jomoro constituency, Dorcas Affo-Toffey.

This comes after a citizen, Joshua Emuah Kofie, went to court to challenge the eligibility of the MP to contest as a representative of the people in the constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on grounds that she had multiple nationalities, including American and Ivorian citizenships, which is against the 1992 Constitution.

