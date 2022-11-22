Offocial Fifa photoshoot for the Black Stars has been released by the Ghana Football Association [GFA] ahead of the Portugal clash.

After arriving in Qatar, members of the Black Stars playing body and technical team took turns to take photos for official use in the tournament.

Ghana has been in Doha since November 18, a day after beating Switzerland in an international friendly in Abu Dhabi.

The Black Stars take on the 2016 European champions on Thursday, November 24 at 16:00 GMT in the opening game for both sides at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.