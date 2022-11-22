An accident involving an STC bus and a pick-up truck loaded with wood has occurred on the Accra-Tema Motorway.

The crash happened around 7 am on Tuesday, November 22.

The STC bus was said to be on its way to Ho while the truck was coming from Ashaiman and heading towards Accra.

An eyewitness says that the pickup truck was making a turn to the other side of the road when it crashed with the STC bus.

Due to the impact, the pick-up somersaulted and fell to the other side of the stretch.

There were no casualties recorded.

Meanwhile, a police officers arrived at the scene to ascertain the cause of the accident.