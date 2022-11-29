A fire outbreak at the Kantamanto market in the Central Business District, Accra has destroyed goods and shops worth thousands of cedis.

The fire, whose cause is not immediately known, occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, November 29.

The affected shops were along the Kantamanto railway line.

Multiple fire appliances were dispatched to the scene to help douse the fire.

ALSO READ:

No casualty was, however, recorded.

Video attached above: