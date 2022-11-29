The final round of games in the group phase of the ongoing 2022 World Cup kicks-off today.

At the Khalifa International Stadium, Senegal will take on Ecuador. Kick-off is scheduled at 15:00GMT.

Netherlands will face host Qatar who are out of the tournament at the Al Bayt Stadium with kick-off also at 15:00GMT.

At the Thumama Stadium, Iran will come up against the United States of America with kick-off scheduled at 19:00GMT.

At the Ahmed bin Al Stadium, Wales will face England with kick-off also at 19:00GMT.

