Government, through the Interior Ministry, has declared Friday, December 2, 2022, as a statutory holiday to mark the annual Farmers’ Day celebration.

A statement, signed by the sector Minister, Ambrose Dery, has urged the public to observe the day as such throughout the country.

This year’s celebration, which will be the 38th edition, has been themed Accelerating Agricultural Development Through Value Addition.

The celebration would kickstart with a National Agricultural Fair from Tuesday, 29th November 2022 to Friday 2nd December 2022.

The last day of the National Agricultural Fair which falls on Friday would be celebrated with a Grand Durbar and Awards Ceremony in the Eastern Region.

President Nana Akufo-Addo will confer national honours on best-performing farmers.