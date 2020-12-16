Fire has gutted parts of the Kantamanto market in the Central Business District of Accra, destroying several shops.

Reports indicate the incident occurred around 10: pm on Tuesday night as its cause remains unknown.

Kantamanto

Property worth thousands of cedis were lost to the inferno with tailors and seamstresses in the market said to be the most affected.

However, fire fighters rushed to the scene following a distress call to help douse the fire.

This comes on the back of several market fires recorded in the year with the recent one in Koforidua on Tuesday, December, 15, 2020.

