The Ghana Police Service has offered psycho-social support to victims of Tuesday’s fire incident at Kantamanto market in Accra.

This was after owners of the affected shops were conveyed to the Accra Regional Police Headquarters after the incident.

In a statement, the Service explained the move forms part of ongoing processes through which relevant details were taken from the traders.

In line with disaster management practice, the victims were thereafter handed over to the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO).

“There were no fatalities and the cause of the fire is not yet known. Meanwhile, Police and the Fire Service investigations into the incident continue,” the statement read in part.

The statement further commended the Police, the National Fire Service and NADMO for the coordinated efforts in the management of the incident

