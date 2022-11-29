Some traders at Kantamanto are counting their losses after fire gutted the market on Tuesday morning.

The inferno destroyed several shops and property worth thousands of cedis. The cause is yet to be established.

The affected traders were along the Railway line and mostly deal in second-hand clothing with more than 2022 shops destroyed.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, a distraught trader said her shop has been burnt to the ground and has lost everything.

The woman, who could not control her tears, disclosed most of the money invested into the business came from loans and has no idea how she will be able to repay and revamp her business.

Many traders looked on helplessly while others were wailing and tried to salvage their goods from the fire.

Eyewitnesses claimed initial efforts by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) to douse the fire did not yield desirable results as they ran out of water.

Multiple fire appliances were, however, dispatched to the scene with personnel still on the ground to ensure the fire is completely put off.

