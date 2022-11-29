The Ghana Police says it is providing operational support to the Ghana National Fire Service as they work to put out the fire that engulfed parts of the Kantamanto market in Accra.

Also, personnel have been deployed to the affected area to prevent possible looting and also direct the movement of persons and vehicles away from the incident scene.

In a statement, the service indicated officials from the National Disaster Management Organisation are also supporting the exercise.

The Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, is at the scene with the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, to assess the extent of damage and interact with the affected traders.

The Chief Fire Officer, Julius Aalebkure Kuunuor, is also at the scene and coordinating the entire exercise.

