Nigerian singer Davido and his fiancée Chioma may have secretly tied the knot.

The couple showed off what appeared to be wedding rings at a recent family event.

They were spotted for the first time since their son’s demise at Davido’s uncle, Ademola’s inauguration on Sunday, November 27, 2022.

Galleries surfacing from the event have the duo wearing rings on their wedding fingers, causing many to speculate that they have tied the knot privately.

Last month, it was reported that Davido had hinted at getting married to Chioma in 2023, after the two were seen getting cosy.

This latest development appears to be proof that Davido may have secretly wedded his long time girlfriend.

Prior to this news, there were rumours that the couple had allegedly had their traditional wedding in his father’s home, with only a few family members present and no cameras allowed.

Check out the photos from the inauguration:

Davido and Chioma spotted wearing ‘wedding rings’

It is well ❤️ pic.twitter.com/O2ZzRSbNBf — Chef Chi ❁ (@thechefchi) November 27, 2022

We in this together ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/38zHzzr8UR — Chef Chi ❁ (@thechefchi) November 29, 2022

