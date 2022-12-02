The Black Stars of Ghana have been eliminated from the ongoing 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The West African country was hoping to secure a place in the last 16 after recording a hard-fought win against South Korea in the second group game at the Education City Stadium.

In the final group game, Ghana faced Uruguay at the Janoub Stadium. Otto Addo paraded a squad that left Ghanaians raising questions, especially with the return of Baba Rahman.

The Black Stars started the game on a bright note and were awarded a spot kick in their first attempt on goal.

Mohammed Kudus was brought down in the box of the South Americans by Sergio Rochet Alvarez. However, Andre Ayew failed to convert the spot kick.

But Georgian De Arrascaeta scored twice in the first half but it wasn’t enough to send them to the last 16.

The midfielder opened the scoring after 26 minutes wider close-range header as he followed up Luis Suarez’s saved effort.

Suarez, who was inevitably involved in a replay of the controversial 2010 South Africa World Cup tie, set up De Arrascaeta excellently for his second as he clipped a ball over the top of the Ghana defense for De Arrascaeta to latch onto and fire home.

After recess, Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew were substituted with Osman Bukari and Kamaldeen Suelemana taking up their place.

Ghana attacked the box of the Uruguayans but lacked the cutting edge to find the back of the net.

Mohammed Kudus came close but his effort was punched away. Sulemana and Semenyo all came close but could not find the back of the net.

As the match entered the final 10 minutes Uruguay thought they had done enough to reach the knockouts, only for South Korea to score a late winner against group winners Portugal to clinch the second spot.

The result means Uruguay and Ghana are both eliminated from the World Cup.

This is the second time Ghana has failed to qualify for the last 16 of the Fifa World Cup. The Black Stars exited the 2014 Mundial at the group phase.