It might seem some Ghanaians are not over the tragic moments Ghana was denied the opportunity to progress in the 2010 World Cup at the expense of Uruguay.

After 12 years of such unfortunate encounter, SWAG President Kwabena Yeboah was spotted shedding tears briefly when the highlights from the game was replayed.

Ghana will be hoping to get a positive result from the Uruguay match to help progress to the next stage of the tournament.

Check out some reactions:

Kwabena Yeboah crying live on TV is everything we need for the Game , he got emotional when they showed the throwback game between Ghana vs Uruguay 12 years ago 😭😭 …. Today is do or die #GHAURU #ghanablackstars pic.twitter.com/3SF9rwwXXT — Abena_Prempeh (@abenayounce) December 2, 2022

Kwabena Yeboah is crying like a baby in the studios after watching the replay of Ghana vrs Uruguay game in 2010 😭😭 #WorldCup #ghanavsuruguay pic.twitter.com/3x810rerwY — Owuraku 🇬🇭 (@Owuraqu_filip) December 2, 2022

Kwabena Yeboah crying on live Tv because the replayed the handball foul of Suarez and the penalty miss of Gyan. Damn 12 years On and this shit still hurts 🥺 pic.twitter.com/kAkKdEFpMI — Let.Love.Lead ❤️ (@kvng_quofi_) December 2, 2022