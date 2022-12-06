Black Stars Midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, has turned heads on social media after he was spotted looking stylish in a trending video.

He was spotted wearing a branded white t-shirt which he covered up with a long-sleeve jeans jacket. He paired his entire look with a pair of jeans trousers.

He rocked a pair of transparent glasses to spice up his entire look. The sneakers he wore also added some style to his overall appearance for the day.

Kudus, who became the first Black Stars player to score a brace in the FIFA World Cup, was captured at the bowling area with a friend during their time in Qatar at the World Cup tournament.

