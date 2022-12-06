Former President John Mahama is appealing for funds from Ghanaians in support of the National Democratic Congress‘ (NDC) upcoming 10th National Delegates Congress.

The congress, which will see to the election of new national executives, has been scheduled for December 17, 2022, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

In view of this, Mr Mahama is appealing to all well-meaning Ghanaians and party faithful, especially to donate towards the transportation and accommodation of about 9,000 delegates to the venue.

Taking to his Facebook page, he stated the party needs support to fund the Congress.

He has, therefore, invited 500,000 willing Ghanaians, NDC supporters, sympathisers and friends to donate a minimum of GHS10 each towards the course.

Donations, according to him, can be sent via MoMo number 059 860 4199 or paid into the NDC Congress Account at the GCB Bank. Account Number: 13-9113-00-00-837.

Mr Mahama added, “If you want to arrange other forms of support, please send me an email- office@johnmahama.org.”