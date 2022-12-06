Former President John Mahama has proudly announced the safe birth of his grandchild.

According to him, the baby, who happens to be a girl, was delivered on his birthday, November 29, 2022, a coincidence he is very delighted about.

Mr Mahama made the announcement over the weekend when he appeared as the guest speaker for the Accra Business School’s 14th graduation ceremony.

“I am a grandfather, my son’s wife had a baby on my birthday. So, I share the same birthday as my granddaughter, so thank you very much,” Mr Mahama said ahead of his address to the amusement of the graduands and guests present.

Mr Mahama and his wife, Lordina has been married for 30 years following their union on July 29, 1992, and are blessed with five children Shahid, Sharaf, Shafik, Farida, and Jesse.

Shafik, who happens to be the first son, tied the knot with Asma of Algerian descent in a privately held ceremony that came off in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, July 16, 2020.