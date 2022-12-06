Otto Addo has hinted that he might return as the head coach of the Black Stars following his sudden departure.

The Borussia Dortmund talent coach has left his role following Ghana’s early exit from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Addo masterminded the country’s qualification to the Mundial but after failing to secure qualification to the next round of the tournament, the former Ghana international who played at the 2006 global showpiece has quit his position.

“So it [six months contract] will end now and it hasn’t got anything to do with the outcome or result, it would have also ended as World Champions and I have to respect my contract, I have to respect the club I’m working for,” he told the Ghana FA website.

“And surely maybe one day I will get the chance to work again with the GFA but the next two and a half years, I have a contract with Dortmund and I have to respect that,” he added.

Ghana needed a draw to make it to the next round but suffered a 2-0 defeat against Uruguay in their final Group H game.

The Black Stars finished at the bottom with just three points.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association has hinted that they have a plan to replace Otto Addo.