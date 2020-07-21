Former President John Mahama has finally congratulated his first son, Shafik Mahama, on his marriage to his Algerian girlfriend, Asma.

Photos and videos of their union circulated on social media after they tied the knot in a private ceremony which came off in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Being a proud father, Mr Mahama posted a beautiful photo after their wedding to wish the couple well.

His caption simply read: Congrats Shafik and Asma. God richly bless your union.