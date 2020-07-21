Ghanaian actress, Salma Mumin, has got social media talking with her latest photo which shows her new look.

In the photo, she flaunted her perfectly made-up face which complements her entire beauty.

The actress shared the photo on her Instagram page with a caption that commended her mother for giving birth to her.

READ ALSO:

Captioning the photo, she wrote: God please bless my mother for birthing me.

The actress is known for occasionally releasing photos of her beautiful self on social media which always cause traffic on her page.

This particular photo got several of her fans commenting: