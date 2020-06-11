Ghanaian movie industry players, Salma Mumin and Elikem Kumordzi, have set tongues wagging with their latest photos on social media.

The photos captured the duo, who seemed to be enjoying themselves, in a cosy mood as they held unto each other lightly.

ALSO READ:

Elikem, taking to Instagram to share the photos, wrote: “Somebody tag her. Tell her I miss her. Tell her we need to link up, drink up and — — up. Fill the blank space.”

Though the photos were to announce their partnerships in a clothing line business, many fans upon sighting the photos have translated them to be the ringing of wedding bells.

Watch the photos below: